State trooper helps deliver couple’s baby on side of road

RALEIGH, NC (WRAL/CNN) - A routine traffic stop in North Carolina turned into a surprise birthday over Thanksgiving weekend.
With a dash camera rolling, Sgt. Brian Maynard pulled over a speeding van in Wake County on Saturday.
There the state highway patrol trooper was confronted by a frantic Jimmy Baker.
When I stopped my car, he got out and he said his wife was in labor," he said. "And he was trying to get to the hospital, and I said, 'Right now?' And he's like, 'Yeah, right now.'"
Laura Baker was deep in labor. Maynard called an ambulance, grabbed gloves and blanket and then went to the car to help.
"I was telling him the baby was in my pants and that they needed to help me," the new mom said. "I was like, 'I need some help! My water broke and she's in my pants!'"
Emergency medical staff made it in enough time to deliver the couple's baby girl.
The newly-arrived Halyn Baker was taken to the hospital with her mom and dad.
