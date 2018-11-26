Suspected ambulance thief arrested in Hardin Co.

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man is in custody after police say he stole an ambulance from Hardin Memorial Hospital.
According to a release from Elizabethtown Police, police responded to a report of an ambulance theft on Friday afternoon.
The ambulance had been stolen while waiting in the ambulance bay to transport a patient from Hardin Memorial Hospital. The suspect was described as a while male wearing a green hat, blue jeans and a grey hoodie.
A GPS system onboard the ambulance led police to Hodgenville road, where it was found abandoned.
Police searched the area near where the ambulance was found, and found Jason Chelf, 43. Chelf admitted to taking the ambulance, but didn’t give a motive.
He is charged with theft of an automobile over $10,000 and being housed in the Hardin County Detention Center.
