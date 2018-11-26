Toys for Tots motorcycle run rolls into 36th year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville’s Toys for Tots motorcycle run held its 36th event on Sunday.
The run is held by the Kentucky Motorcycle Association and centers around collecting toys for underprivileged children. It started at 1:30 p.m. at Greenbelt Highway and ended at 3:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.
Admission to join the ride is one new toy. Toys are collected for kids in need for months, then distributed by the Marine Corps.
The ride started at Greenbelt Highway ended at Cardinal Stadium. Motorcycle clubs and groups throughout Kentuckiana participated.
Bone Headz Pub was one of dozens of organizations that participated this year.
“Bone Headz Pub is all about the kids, helping the needy. All of the needy. During any time--Camp Quality, Thanksgiving, Christmas. We’re all about helping anybody that needs help,” Bone Headz Pub owner Becky Wilson said.
The Toys for Tots program was established in 1947. To date, the program has distributed 548 million toys across the country.
