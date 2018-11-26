Victim of elevator free fall is finally moved

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly four months after a woman had to be rescued from an elevator at one of Louisville's largest public housing complexes, she has been moved into a first floor apartment.
It was Aug. 6 when Eva Burrus entered the elevator on the 14th floor at the St. Catherine Court Apartments, which is managed by the Louisville Housing Authority. She said when she got into the elevator, it bounced twice. She said it took firefighters an hour to get her out. Burrus said she banged her head and blacked out. She said she had bruises all over her body.
After the incident, Burrus requested to be moved from her 14th floor apartment. She was terrified to step inside of the elevators and couldn't walk up or down 14 flights of stairs. Burrus is 63 years old.
Burrus said has been placed in a first floor townhouse near Jefferson Mall. She told WAVE 3 News she was grateful for the move because she still has traumatic issues she is working through because of her experience in the elevator. Riding the elevator after the fall was tortuous, she said.
A WAVE 3 News investigation revealed seven other reports of people stuck in the elevators at St. Catherine Court after the incident involving Burrus within just a few weeks.
WAVE 3 News also found a warning from state elevator inspectors dated August 20, 2018, stating that “passengers are subject to injury by its continued use.”
It continued to describe what they believed needed to be fixed.
On Aug. 21, when both elevators were out, residents, some of those impacted by the outage were disabled, forced to use the stairs if they needed to leave their apartments in the 15 stories building.
The city had to pay a private ambulance service to help disabled residents move up and down the stairs. They instructed residents with emergencies to call 911.
It’s so far unclear if the repairs mentioned in that warning happened before the malfunction.
Invoices show that since January 1 there have been more than $30,000 in repairs to the elevators, but the problems keep happening.
St. Catherine Court Apartments houses more than 150 residents.
