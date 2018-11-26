West Louisville track and field development gets major financial boost

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A gift from the Louisville Urban League is making the dream of a state-of-the-art track facility in West Louisville a reality.
It began with a dream dubbed ‘the track on Ali’, now thanks to major fundraising, the $35 million Sports and Learning Complex dream is one step closer to moving dirt.
"We need to create something that draws others in,” said Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds.
Her economic driver for West Louisville’s Russell neighborhood is a 4,500 seat indoor track and field facility, with training areas, an outdoor track and a learning complex. It would bring in visitors from across the city and beyond to compete, as it would be capable of hosting USA Track and Field events. The facility would be located at 30th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Reynolds and Civic Leader Stephen Reily had a vision to give west Louisville residents a start at a better quality of life, something to be proud of. Something more than a brown, contaminated, 24-acre lot in their neighborhood to look at.
The announcement Monday of a $3 million gift from the James Graham Brown Foundation nearly took her breath away.
“When somebody calls you and tells you you’re going to get $3 million dollars,” Reynolds said. “The level of love, I’ve never known this kind of love before.”
“Mr. Brown directed us to do things that will create a public image of our city and our state that makes its citizens proud," Mason Rummel of the James Graham Brown Foundation said of the gift.
Reily credited Reynolds for rapid fundraising, with the city’s help and from citizens like Alice Houston and Junior Bridgeman, David Jones Jr. and many others, she’s up to $17 million.
“It is not cheap to develop a 24-acre brown field in the middle of urban Louisville," Reily said.
Reily and his wife Emily Bingham offered to donate another $250,000 if Reynolds can raise an additional $3 million by December 31, 2018.
