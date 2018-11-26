19-year-old killed in forklift accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A 19-year-old died in a forklift accident at his work.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to Versatile Processing Facility, on Marble Hill Road, around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.
When deputies arrived, they found the forklift operator, Charles Bryce Gatliff, 19, of Madison, Indiana, had died.
According to deputies, it appeared Gatliff tried to make a left turn and the forklift flipped over onto him.
Visitation services for Gatliff will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Morgan and Nay Funeral Centre, located at 325 Demaree Drive. Gatliff’s funeral will be held Nov, 29 at 11 at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.