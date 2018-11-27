ALERT DAY: Flurries, light snow early; wind chills in the teens

ALERT DAY: 11-27 - Flurries/light snow/freezing drizzle causing slick spots on roadways
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some light snow has fallen overnight and early this morning. Some of you may wake up to a dusting on cars, roofs and other elevated surfaces.
A few slick spots have been reported in parts of Indiana overnight. Caution is advised while traveling this morning especially in sheltered areas, overpasses, and bridges; pavement temperatures in some parts of southern Indiana are at or below freezing.
Flurries will continue through the mid-afternoon. Despite the light snow, frigid temperatures are the main topic of the day. Bundle up as you head out this morning because temperatures are in the 20s, with wind chills in the teens to start the day. It doesn't get much better during the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 30s with wind chills remaining in the upper teens to low 20s. High pressure shoves clouds out of the area overnight as temperatures plummet into the teens.
While sunshine returns Wednesday, the cold air stays put. Temperatures will crawl into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday afternoon.
Our next batch of rain arrives early Thursday. Depending on the timing and temperatures, initially, some snowflakes and freezing rain may mix in. Temperatures are back in the 40s and 50s to end the week.
Another front arrives late Friday into early Saturday re-upping rain chances.
FORECAST
TODAY: AM Flurries/light snow; mostly cloudy; cold; HIGH: 33° (Wind chills in the teens/low 20s)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; colder; LOW: 20°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; chilly; HIGH: 37°
IN THE APP
- Chilly Hour-by-Hour forecast
- Traffic Map: Updated incidents and delays
- Earliest Alert: Active weather continues into early December
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.