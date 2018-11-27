ALERT DAY: Flurries, light snow early; wind chills in the teens

Flurries will continue through the mid-afternoon. Despite the light snow, frigid temperatures are the main topic of the day. Bundle up as you head out this morning because temperatures are in the 20s, with wind chills in the teens to start the day. It doesn't get much better during the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 30s with wind chills remaining in the upper teens to low 20s. High pressure shoves clouds out of the area overnight as temperatures plummet into the teens.