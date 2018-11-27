Caught on camera: ‘Inchworm bandits’ crawl across floor to rob Houston restaurant

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) - Police say three thieves, crawling across the floor in a failed effort to avoid security cameras, stole $450 in tip money from a Houston restaurant.
After smashing the front window, three suspects made their way into Piggy’s Kitchen & Bar early Sunday morning.
But it’s what they did next that has police doing a double take on this burglary: the thieves slid along the restaurant floor, using only their elbows to propel them, from the front window all the way to the kitchen in the back.
"The staff has taken to calling them the ‘inchworm bandits.’ I mean, they’re inch-worming their way across my dining room floor, all the way to the kitchen, and finally, they decided to stand up,” said restaurant owner Christopher Grinnell.
Once they made it to the back, Grinnell believes the suspects kicked open a steel door.
“I have no idea how they had that much strength. You can see when they're kicking it, it is rattling the entire room,” he said.
The three managed to steal about $450, money that was for servers who worked shifts Friday and Saturday.
"That’s going to the store and buying groceries money, you know. That’s finding the perfect little gift for your friend money, and it’s just not fair,” said head chef Kelsey Alkire.
The suspects also caused about $2,000 worth of damage.
Police are investigating whether these are the same thieves caught on camera carrying out a crime in a similar fashion at Mr Gatti’s Pizza in the early morning of Nov. 19.
In that robbery, three suspects entered through the front window before rolling across the dining room floor.
“These guys watch too much TV, too many movies,” said restaurant owner Jessi Juarez.
The suspects did not get away with any cash but did steal a drill, speaker and flashlight, Juarez said.
