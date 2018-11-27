Cox’s Hot Chicken is latest in economic boom for downtown New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Big Four Burgers is out and Cox’s Hot Chicken is in.
The new restaurant is the latest in a string of recent businesses opening up in New Albany’s downtown.
“We found a niche and we think the area needed it,” Andrew Cox, owner of Cox’s Hot Chicken in New Albany, said.
There’s nothing like it in the community and the trending interest in the downtown area will serve him and his customers well, Cox believes.
Opening this restaurant has been a kind of homecoming for Cox. He’s opened around 50 bars and restaurants around the U.S. over the years, but said he decided to move back home to be closer with family.
“It’s really cool, just to have my family come -- my uncle’s eating lunch right now,” Cox said.
The new restaurant and take-out area will take over the former Big Four Burgers spot on Main Street. It’s the latest in a series of new shops and restaurants opening up downtown.
”New Albany is over 200 years old and over the course of its history, we’ve had a lot of change in the downtown," New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said. “We’re really happy with where it is today."
New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten added, “Making the area more walkable is a huge step in the right direction for us."
That increased walkability, combined with a recent surge in people moving or renting downtown, is pushing development forward in a big way, Staten said.
“It gets more people down here on a full-time basis -- walking around, eating at the restaurants," Staten said. "And places like Cox’s are the latest example of the revitalization of downtown New Albany. We’ve got a lot going on right now.”
That interest isn’t going away any time soon. With real estate agents continuing to check out empty storefronts, Staten said people can expect to see more new businesses like Cox’s opening up around the historic downtown.
“It’s very exciting for New Albany and great food,” Gahan said.
The restaurant will focus on sports teams native to New Albany, but will also cover Indiana teams surrounding it in the sit-down restaurant. Cox’s will also feature a late-night eats and take-out spot for people looking to pick up their food to go.
The restaurant is now open to the public and will officially celebrate its grand opening Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
