Crews battle fire at apartment complex in Klondike neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Louisville’s Klondike neighborhood.
The fire was reported around 12:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Klondike Lane, near Hikes Lane, and next to Klondike Elementary, MetroSafe confirmed.
MetroSafe said the caller told dispatch it started on a stove, but the cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire at an apartment building.
Officials with the Louisville Fire Department requested extra equipment to help check the building for residents.
No injuries have been reported, according to MetroSafe.
This story will be updated.
