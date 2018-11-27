Former Danville HS football coach accused of sodomizing minor in 1980s

(WAVE) - A former Kentucky high school football coach has been charged with abusing a child under age 16 while he was leading the team in the early 1980s.
Thomas Duffy, 69, was indicted on four sodomy charges last week by a grand jury in Boyle County.
Duffy was Danville High School’s football coach from 1980 to 1987, and won two state championships.
Longtime sports reporter Larry Vaught covered those teams, and said the news has stunned the community.
“It’s been really shocking to most people, and something that I think a lot of people are -- not looking forward -- but I think wondering what this is going to lead to and what we’ll learn moving forward,” Vaught told Lexington television station WLEX TV.
Duffy, who also coached at Highlands High School in northern Kentucky from 1988 to 1993, was arrested and released on bond.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.