Gas station clerk follows boss' advice in robbery before suspect drives off, crashes and dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A central Kentucky gas station clerk has a message for his colleagues after a wanted man robbed his store and shot at him Sunday night.
State police said 33-year-old Lucas Vanderpool held up two other stores earlier that day, but later died in a crash after trying to evade troopers.
The clerk in Winchester told Lexington television station WLEX that Vanderpool wasn’t satisfied with just the money; he fired a gun at him during the robbery.
“First thing in my mind was to slap his hand,” said the clerk, Shashir Dahal. “But, my boss always tells me to never be a hero. This much money doesn’t matter.”
Troopers said Vanderpool first came on their radar Sunday for shooting another man in Rowan County.
As WAVE 3 News reported Monday night, Vanderpool crashed into a tree in Bourbon County and died.
Police said they had ended the pursuit after deciding it was too dangerous to continue.
