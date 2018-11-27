Get your home ready for winter with these tips from Angie’s List

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As temperatures drop and the leaves fall, it’s time to make sure your home is ready to keep you warm and dry in the months ahead. Cross these items off your to-do list and rest easy that your house is in good shape.
1. Check and clean your gutters. Check your gutters one last time before winter. Most basement water problems are the result of clogged gutters so you want to make sure any last-minute leaves didn’t fall, lurking to cause a problem.
2. Check your insulation. Check the insulation in your attic and make sure you have an adequate amount and add more if necessary. A lack of adequate insulation can lead to frozen pipes and a big mess.
3. Have your fireplace or furnace checked. Make sure your filters are changed. That may be something that you do or that your service provider does on a scheduled basis. When it comes to fireplaces, nobody knows fireplaces better than a pro, such as a chimney sweep or somebody who specializes in those things. Make sure they’re good so you know that the coming winter, you don’t have to worry about anything.
4. Check your yard and trees. Make sure branches are away from your house. You don’t want to run the risk of a raccoon family taking up residence in your attic to stay warm.
