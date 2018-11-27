Greater Clark County schools hiring bus drivers

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Greater Clark County school system is looking for school bus drivers and bus monitors.
According to a release from the district, drivers can start at $15 per hour. Drivers with ten years of experience make $20.25 an hour and are guaranteed five hours.
Drivers have access to full benefits, including health, dental and vision.
Interested applicants must had a CDL "B" with school bus endorsements and air brake certifications (GCCS offers training).
They also much have a clean driving record, be at least 21, able to pass a drug screening and Federal Department of Transportation physical.
Anyone interested in applying can watch this video, or apply here.
