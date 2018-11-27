HPD: Man tells officer he’s just ‘chilling’ after crashing car into pole

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A Henderson County man is behind bars after police say he stole a car and crashed it into a pole.
Henderson police say an officer was sent Sunday evening to 1st and North Elm St. for a call about a vehicle that had struck a pole and was still in the road.
Police say the officer found 20-year-old Brayden Gish, of Robards, KY, passed out in the driver’s seat. They say it took several tries to wake Gish up and there was a strong odor of marijuana when the officer opened the door.
Police say Gish told the officer he was just parked there “chilling” and didn’t know he had hit a pole.
Gish also told the officer the car belonged to his cousin, but police say the car was reported stolen.
Gish is facing charges of theft, DUI 3rd Offense and possession of marijuana.
