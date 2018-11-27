JCPS taking community feedback on student assignment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS is asking parents, students and community members to weigh in as the district considers changes to its student assignment plan.
“Community input is absolutely vital to this process,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “The survey offers another avenue for families and stakeholders to weigh in on the issues and values that are important to them as the district reviews and updates how students are assigned to school. Our goal is clear: maintain our commitment to a diverse learning environment and meet the needs of the community; to do that effectively, we need to hear from as many voices as possible.”
Anyone interested, can take the survey here.
It is open until Friday, Dec. 12.
Information from the survey and community listening sessions will impact changes made starting in the 2020-21 school year.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.