Local brands sell big on Cyber Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Consumers who purchased something online Monday may have helped set a new record.
Cyber Monday 2018 was projected to be the biggest shopping day in U.S. history, exceeding $7 billion in sales.
But it was not a big day just for the online giants like Amazon, eBay and Walmart.
Well-known local brands like Louisville Slugger also use Cyber Monday to reach customers who cannot reach their brick and mortar store.
“Louisville Slugger is an internationally known name,” Louisville Slugger marketing manager Andrew Soliday said. “So having people have that ease of access on our site, on sluggergifts.com, is just fantastic and it gives us a nice leg up advantage.”
Widespread brand recognition is the key to local online success for Hadley’s Pottery as well.
In business since 1940, the current owners of the company make more than half their annual sales online and Cyber Monday is their biggest single day.
“I think it’s the Hadley part, the name brand,” owner Jerry Day said. “We’ve been known now for 75 years all across the country.”
