Man charged in connection to murder at Crums Lane Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after his accomplice in a robbery was shot and killed.
Travarius Jordan, 19, was charged in connection to the shooting death of Chase Haskins on Nov. 4.
According to an arrest slip filed by Louisville Metro police, Jordan, Haskins and a female juvenile planned to rob a victim at Crums Lane Elementary School, located at 3212 South Crums Lane.
The robbery resulted in Haskins death.
Police said marijuana was taken from the intended robbery target.
Jordan was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with complicity to murder and complicity to robbery.
