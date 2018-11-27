Officer in skull-fracturing video facing lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officer Lonzo McConico is being sued after an incident that left a handcuffed man with a fractured skull.
WAVE 3 News obtained the cellphone video in February 2017. It showed 18-year-old Tanner Brown standing outside of the Old Louisville Tavern at 4th Street and Gaulbert Avenue.
Brown is seen standing on the sidewalk with his hands cuffed behind his back. He’s then hip-tossed by McConico, who was working off-duty at the bar.
Brown fell to the ground, and the impact can be heard on the video.
Brown was arrested at the time and charged with fleeing on foot and resisting arrest. The citation indicated Brown was heavily intoxicated and had been drinking, while underage, at the bar. McConico wrote on the citation that Brown had tried to run away and was brought back to the sidewalk. That’s when McConico said he resisted again and McConico was forced to restrain him.
The lawsuit alleges Brown suffered several injuries to his skull, jaw and knee.
McConico was placed on administrative reassignment after the incident. LMPD confirmed he is still on administrative reassignment nearly two years after the incident.
The case was investigated by the department’s Public Integrity Unit and has since been referred to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to decide if any charges will be filed. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office told WAVE 3 News last week that it is still reviewing the case and has not made a decision.
In the meantime, the lawsuit claims Brown suffered greatly because of the incident.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.