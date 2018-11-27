Officer’s testimony could lead to rape charge for Kentucky man

(WAVE) - A man offered to help a woman whose car broke down, but he instead drove her to a wooded area, raped her and tried to strangle her, an officer testified.
Franklin Faulkner is facing rape and kidnapping charges in connection with the Nov. 18 incident near Lexington.
The officer said Faulkner went as far as attempting to strangle her with a pair of pants.
“She said that she tried to call for help,” the officer said, according to Lexington television station WLEX TV. “When she grabbed her phone, the suspect grabbed it and broke it and wouldn’t allow her to call for help.”
Police said that after the alleged attack, Faulkner drove the woman back into town, but then he had car trouble himself. An off-duty animal control officer offered to help, and ultimately got police involved.
A grand jury is now deciding whether to indict Faulkner, WLEX reported.
