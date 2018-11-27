Oldham County school board votes to move nearly 200 students to different schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Oldham County School Board decided to move forward with a plan that would move 166 elementary students to different schools.
The plan was approved by a vote at the school board meeting on Monday night.
With two schools over capacity and the anticipation of further student population growth, the district has been working for months to develop new boundary lines that would re-balance the elementary schools.
In June, the district presented nine different plans and asked for input from parents and community members. In August, the plans were narrowed down to four options.
The final proposal was presented in October and approved on Nov. 26.
It will reduce the student populations at Harmony Elementary, Centerfield Elementary and Locust Grove Elementary.
Harmony is currently overcapacity at 102.72% and Locust Grove is overcapacity at 105.47%.
Locust Grove students will be the most impacted.
A projected 799 students would be enrolled next year under the current district boundaries, but the rebalancing plan will bring enrollment there down to 678.
To view all the details of the approved plan, click or tap here.
The changes will take effect for the 2019-2020 school year.
