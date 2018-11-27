Police: Resident shoots, killed intruder

COVINGTON, KY. (FOX19) - A resident fatally shot an intruder at a Covington home early Tuesday, police said.
Officers responded to the 300 block of West 7th Street for a report of a home invasion where shots were fired inside the house about 1:45 a.m., a news release states.
When officers arrived, they said they found a suspect on the property who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
“Early indications are that one of the residents shot the intruder,” the release reads.
The suspect was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.
Detectives are working to identify the man.
There is no further information to release on this person until identification is verified and notifications can be made, police said.
This case is still in the preliminary stages of investigation.
FOX19 NOW will update this story throughout the morning.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.