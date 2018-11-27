Salvation Army collects funds at road block downtown

LOUISVILLE, KY(WAVE) - When people hear bells ringing they know it's that time of the year.
The Salvation Army is already out in full force to reach its fundraising goal. Tuesday the Downtown Louisville Rotary Club helped the Salvation Army collect money with the only road block of the year. The club stopped and walked up to cars by the KFC Yum! Center.
The Louisville Salvation Army wants to raise $565,000 this year.
The Louisville Area Salvation Army commander said that’s just $2,000 more than what was raised last year.
Bill Kelly has been a member of the Downtown Louisville Rotary Club for 53 years and has helped the Salvation Army reach its goal for nearly 40 years.
“We just need to give as much as we can,” Kelly said. “[We] hope it helps people that need things and are much worse off than we are. We can’t give it all, but we can give some.”
The Salvation Army plans to help 7,000 kids this year.
Bell ringing started last week and goes until Christmas eve.
