Sellersburg Fire deputy chief re-elected despite loss of certifications

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A Sellersburg Volunteer Fire Department deputy chief has been re-elected to a new term, despite having lost his fire certifications due to a 2001 conviction.
John T. Cline, who has served with the department since 1982, was re-elected Monday at a meeting of the fire department board, when he was uncontested for the spot he's held since 2004. He was nominated during the first round Nov. 12; Karen Tweedy, also a deputy chief, was nominated for the position Monday but declined.
Board president Don Scott entered into the record an acceptance letter from Cline, as well as for Chief Boyce Adams, who also won re-election uncontested.
Several other spots — including battalion chiefs, captains, first captains, secretary treasurer, board president and the District 3 board member position — were up for election this year. Any contested spots will be voted on by the department membership at the Dec. 1 meeting.
Cline had his fire and hazmat certifications revoked in March 2016, following a 2014 ruling by the Indiana Board of Fire Certifications and Education, after members were tipped off to Cline's 2001 conviction. In that case, he pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor for possession of child pornography, and a Class C felony for child exploitation — for disseminating the material over the internet.
Court records show that Cline was originally arrested on 19 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of child exploitation, following an investigation that started after an undercover San Bernadino Sheriff's Department detective discovered Cline's 1999 online activities.
He entered a plea agreement in 2001 and was sentenced to eight years in prison, with 60 days to be served and the remainder on probation. He was also placed on home incarceration for two years and was registered as a sex offender for 10 years.
Cline appealed the 2014 decision and won, only to have another judge rule that the appellate court was incorrect in its findings. The final order was passed down in January, leaving Cline without certifications.
Sellersburg Fire Chief Boyce Adams recently told the News and Tribune in a statement that Cline “has been a valuable member and contributor to the department and has faithfully served the community, at his peril, since 1982." It further states that he has served his time for the crimes, and should not continue to be punished [by the department.]
Adams also pointed to Indiana code which states that all new hires or rehires after Jan. 1, 1988, need the certifications; Cline is grandfathered in because he started in 1982.
At Monday's meeting, Scott declined to answer questions related to department policy, stating he would answer questions related only to the nominations. He also declined to provide the News and Tribune with a copy of Cline's acceptance letter.
The News and Tribune previously reported that according to court documents from 2014, he made $22 per hour at that time, with an additional $2,000 in annual incentives.
The department, which has about 50 active members, serves Union, Carr and Silver Creek townships. It is funded by the Tri-Township Fire Protection District (FPD) which is not involved in personnel matters. In the fiscal year ending in 2018, the department received $1.4 million in funding from the FPD.
Aprile Rickert is the crime and courts reporter at the News and Tribune. Contact her via email at aprile.rickert@newsandtribune.com or by phone at 812-206-2115. Follow her on Twitter: @Aperoll27.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.