Stadium construction begins for Louisville City FC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The land was cleared and prepped months ago; now, Louisville City FC's new stadium will start to take shape.
Two contractors -- Messer and Harmon -- took on the aggressive timeline to complete the soccer facility in Butchertown by spring of 2020.
The stadium is a $65-million project, and crews say they will be working through the winter.
Messer and Harmon have worked on other developments around Louisville, including the Cardinal Stadium expansion, the Old Forester Distillery and the Norton Cancer Institute in Brownsboro.
The Louisville City FC stadium will hold 11,300 seats. Initial work will include using large, crane-like drills to create shafts filled with high-strength cement and reinforcing steel. Excavation work also will take place to set the field in place; it will rest 10 feet below the concourse level.
“The project is starting as fast as it can,” Jason Larkin, of Messer Construction, said. “They already prepped the ground for us.”
Larkin said special concrete mixtures and procedures to keep the ground from freezing make construction throughout the winter possible.
An aggressive deadline was known going into the project, Larkin said. Messer has a track record of completing projects on time.
“It’s really important that we meet the March (2020) deadline and will meet that deadline,” Brad Estes, President of Louisville City FC, said.
Estes said while the 2020 opening is still a season away, soccer fans should start thinking about season tickets now.
The stadium is taking shape faster than some surrounding businesses thought was possible.
“We just didn’t know how soon it was going to be built there and that really worked out in our favor,” said Shawn Broadway, who manages Naive, a Butchertown restaurant that opened in early 2018. For now, Broadway said business is good in the revitalized neighborhood.
“A lot of us here are huge soccer fans anyway, and now they are right in our backyard,” Broadway said.
Broadway said he expects the crowds to be even better with a new stadium for a team that’s won the last two USL Cups.
The stadium is the centerpiece of a $200 million mixed-use development. The 40-acre project also will include condominiums and retail space. Inside the stadium, premium components include luxury suites, a 40-by-72-foot video board and eight bars.
