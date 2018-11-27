Strange explosions leave neighborhood on edge, and no one knows what’s causing them

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) - Since October, residents in a North Phoenix neighborhood have been hearing loud booms that sound like explosions.
"Something bomb-related going off in the neighborhood,” said Adan Sanchez.
The bomb squad is investigating, but they haven’t found a cause or a culprit.
A home security camera caught a snippet of one of those blasts. The footage shows a flash, rocks falling and smoke.
"We didn't get the exact explosion, but all you can see is rocks hailing down on my dad's truck. And it seems like it came from over the fence over there, but I guess the crater's right in front of the fence," resident Tyler Grisham said.
Talk of loud booms have blown up on the local Next Door app.
“Usually, you hear the booms late at night. It’s not during the day,” Grisham said.
But for the past month, the booms have become common – anywhere between one or two a night, Sanchez said.
The bomb squad has collected evidence in about a three-square mile area since October.
So far no one has been injured by whatever is causing the blasts, but some worry it'll only be a matter of time.
"Well, the real big concern is that somebody could get hurt, and that somebody, if this continues, will get hurt," Sanchez said.
