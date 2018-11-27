5 UofL women beat Miami 95-73 in home opener

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The #5 UofL women beat Miami (Ohio) 95-73 on Monday night in the Cards home opener.
Six UofL players scored in double figures, lead by Kylie Shook with 17. All-American Asia Durr added 16, three assists and three steals.
“It was good basketball game, defensively we’ve got a lot of work to do,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz. “I’ve always said I’d rather be able to score the basketball right now and get better at the defensive end, because it’s really hard if you can’t score to become a better offensive team. We can improve defensively, there’s no question in my mind.”
Walz and associate head coach Stephanie Norman were honored before the game for their 300th win at UofL. That came in the season opener against Western Kentucky.
The Cards finished with 16 steals against the Redhawks (4-1) and forced a total of 21 Miami turnovers.
Bionca Dunham had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.
UofL improves to 6-0 and will host Nebraska (2-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.
