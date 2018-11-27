UofL’s Tyra meets with Purdue’s Jeff Brohm

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville vice president of athletics Vince Tyra met with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm on Tuesday, according Jody Demling of CardinalAuthority.com.
“The last two weeks has been a little tough, without question, you don’t want it to happen that way,” Brohm said after the Boilermakers 28-21 win over Indiana on Saturday. “I get it, I understand it.”
Brohm is 13-12 in two seasons at Purdue and has the Boilermakers headed to a bowl game for the second straight season.
“I want Louisville to do what’s best for them,” Brohm added. “I’m a fan, but right now I’m the coach at Purdue and this is where I want to be and I like it here.”
Tyra fired Bobby Petrino on November 11 and the Cards finished the season 2-10. They gave up 50 or more points in the last five games and six of the last seven, including a 56-10 loss to archrival Kentucky on Saturday.
Brohm was an assistant coach at Louisville under Petrino and Steve Kragthorpe and played quarterback at UofL from 1989-1993.
He was 30-10 in three seasons as the head coach at Western Kentucky from 2014-16, where he replaced Petrino.
Tyra texted that there is “nothing to report on interviews.”
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.