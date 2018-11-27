Victim in gas station shooting expected to survive

Donald Thomas
By Phylicia Ashley | November 27, 2018 at 1:13 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 1:13 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting another man at a gas station was arraigned in court Tuesday.

Donald Thomas, 59, is charged with assault.

Thomas is accused of shooting a man at a Marathon Station on Rockford Lane, around 11 a.m. Monday.

The victim is expected to survive. Police have not said what led to the gunfire.

Thomas is being held in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 7.

