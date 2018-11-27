Victim of homeless camp fire identified, suspect arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man found dead inside a tent that was burned at a homeless camp over the weekend.
Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor says the victim was Jeffery Craig Quick, 55, of Louisville. The Louisville Metro Arson Bureau has charged Christopher James Shuffett, 48, with murder and first-degree arson in connection with Quick's death.
Louisville Metro police were sent the homeless camp located in the 1200 block of Lexington Road around 2 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911 to report the fire.
Witnesses told investigators they heard Shuffett make claims he was going to burn down the campsite. Arson investigators also believe Shuffett knew someone alive inside of the tent when he set it on fire.
A not guilty plea was entered by the court for Shuffett during his arraignment. Bond was set at $100,000 cash.
