WAVE 3 News Editorial - November 27, 2018: Big Anniversaries

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Anniversaries are great moments for a married couple, organization, or a business to appreciate what has been and what the future holds.
Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards celebrates a 175th anniversary this year; Courier-Journal celebrates 150 years; and the Brown Hotel 95.
Kentucky Educational Television celebrates 50 this year and Huffman Auto Group celebrates 50 next year. Both the Leadership Louisville Center and The Miller Company are celebrating 40 years.
The Voice publication marks 70 years next year and WAVE 3 News just celebrated our 70th last Saturday.
WAVE was the first television station in Kentucky and 41st in the country. We’ve been at our South Floyd Street location in downtown Louisville for the past 60 years, after spending the first 10 years a block away at what is now the home of the United Way.
The first telecasts of the Kentucky Derby, a Kentucky governor inauguration, a University of Kentucky football game, and Male-Manual football game were on WAVE. We were the first to transmit color TV locally, hire a certified meteorologist, and start a 5pm newscast.
We’ve partnered with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program for more than 30 years, televised the Kentucky Derby Festival’s Pegasus Parade for more than 40 years, and broadcast editorials for more than 50 years.
We thank you offering your support for so many community causes we have championed through the years. We will always strive to inform, innovate, and inspire as we serve you and help build a better community.
