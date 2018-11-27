With selection made, new WKU football coach to be introduced

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - Western Kentucky University has called a 1 p.m. (Eastern time) news conference to name its new head football coach.
It is expected that former WKU assistant and current Tennessee offensive coordinator Tyson Helton will be the 21st head football coach at WKU.
Helton was the Hilltoppers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2014 and 2015 season.
WKU President Dr. Timothy Caboni and Director of Athletics Todd Stewart will make the annoucement at an event in Harbaugh Club at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.