Wizards overcome Harden's 54, beat Rockets 135-131 in OT

Rockets: Paul was listed as being out with a sore left leg, though coach Mike D'Antoni classified the injury differently. "We've just got to make sure Chris gets 100 percent well from his strained hammy," D'Antoni said. ... G/F Gerald Green missed his third game with a sore right ankle. ... Houston added F Danuel House from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League. ... Made their first seven 3-point shots, then missed 10 straight.