Brohmshell announcement could come today in UofL coaching search

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - BrohmWatch. Brohm’s Away. Brohmshell.
Headline writers in Louisville and across the sports world are getting their push alerts ready, as college football’s most coveted coach is reportedly hours away from making his decision.
Jeff Brohm, Louisville’s native son, the prince of the city’s first family of football, is mulling whether to stay at Purdue or come home to lead his alma mater.
Purdue, winners of nine games from 2013-2016, has won 13 games in just two seasons under Brohm. The Boilermakers even won a bowl game last year, and are expecting another such invitation this season.
All signs are pointing to a program on the upswing, and Brohm has said all the right things rising coaches say this time of year -- he already has a job, he’s happy where he is, etc. Purdue has loads of young talent and a breezy win over league power Ohio State, two major reasons why Brohm would seem inclined to stay put.
But Louisville is home for Brohm. He starred at Trinity High School and played quarterback at UofL, threw passes to his brother Greg at UofL and was the quarterbacks coach at UofL when his other brother Brian played quarterback at UofL.
Their sister was a three-sport star at Spalding University and their father also played quarterback for the Cards in the late 1960s.
Too, Jeff Brohm still owns a home in Louisville, and, like him, his wife is a Louisville native.
What is also worth mentioning is that his alma mater needs a shot in the arm in a way the football program hasn’t needed one in quite some time.
The university’s overhaul of its Mt. Rushmore is 75 percent complete. President Neeli Bendapudi, athletic director Vince Tyra and basketball coach Chris Mack are all getting rave reviews in their early days on campus.
All UofL needs now is to find a replacement for football coach Bobby Petrino, who in year five of his second stint at Louisville was fired following a 2-8 start. Lorenzo Ward took over as interim coach before the Cards were blown out in their final two games of the season.
The financial piece of a Brohm-to-Louisville scenario is complicated. Already on the hook for Petrino’s $14 million buyout, UofL would need to cover Brohm’s $5 million buyout as well. That figure drops below $4 million on Dec. 5, which is at least three centuries away in coaching-carousel years.
Whatever happens, Brohm is sure to be please one fan base and disappoint another. Although he’s reportedly on the recruiting trail Wednesday, some think he might make his decision today.
