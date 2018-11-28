Celebration of Life announced for Louisville businesswoman Emily McCay, ‘The Diaper Fairy’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of Emily McCay, known in Louisville as “The Diaper Fairy,” announced two memorial events to honor her life.
McCay, who died after a battle with leukemia, owned The Diaper Fairy Cottage off Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
It was a cloth diaper business, but also a community center for new parents. McCay was well known with new parents and helped many with a passionate and glittery energy that was infectious to those around her.
McCay died the day after Thanksgiving. She was 42-years-old.
Those wishing to honor her life can attend two events, which her family said they organized to match her unique personality.
On Friday, Nov. 30, a Celebration of Life Party and Visitation will take place at the Speed Art Museum from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar during the event.
The museum is located at 2035 S. 3rd Street in Louisville. Family said a parking garage just north of the museum will offer a flat $5 rate. There will also be free street parking in the area after 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 1, a Memorial Service for Emily will happen at St. Paul United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. The church is located at 2000 Douglass Boulevard in Louisville.
McCay’s family said “sequins, glitter, sparkle or lots of color are strongly encouraged.”
