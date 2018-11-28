Christmas tree dedicated to missing WI girl Jayme Closs

BARRON COUNTY, WI (WQOW/CNN) – Officials in Barron County, WI, have dedicated a Christmas tree in honor of a 13-year-old girl who went missing more than a month ago.
They wanted to make sure that no one forgets Jayme Closs.
Every year, Barron County Justice Center staff decorate Christmas trees. This year, they decided the main tree should be dedicated to Jayme.
Sharon Millermon, the Barron County clerk of court, said it took her and some co-workers a little more than an hour to trim the tree for the missing girl.
"We're trying to give back and let the family and our community know that we're still hopeful, we're still remembering Jayme," Millermon said.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said it’s a glimmer of hope that keeps him and his department going.
"That is what we've been running on,” Fitzgerald said. “That's what we've been refueling on every morning when we come to work, and we go through the tips saying, ‘I think there's a tip out there that will help us. I hope there's a tip out there.’ We run on hope right now, and that's what this tree symbolizes, and it just brings a smile to my face."
To Jayme’s family, the effort is touching. Her aunt Jennifer Smith is hoping to have Jayme home for the holidays.
"Well, we hope that the family just realizes how all of us are affected by Jayme missing,” Millermon said. “And we have hope, and it's Christmas time, and we are hanging onto believing.”
