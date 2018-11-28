Councilman hopes city will stop clearing homeless camps during frigid temperatures

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Council member is calling for a more compassionate city with a proposal that would add protection for the homeless in frigid temperatures.
Metro Councilman Brent Ackerson (D-District 26) is introducing a resolution that would prohibit the city from clearing homeless camps in extremely cold weather.
Ackerson said until the city can come up with a real solution, which he said will include more money and more shelters, the homeless camps should stay put.
The first reading of the resolution will be on Thursday at Metro Council.
WAVE 3 News spoke to several people on the streets, who were holding up signs asking for help.
One man, Michael Gilvens, is a veteran who said he lost his pension and has to wait 90 days.
He said he has been to shelters before, and for the most part they are fine. However, he believes he gets more by being on the streets.
"Out here I get more help than I do in the shelters,” Gilvens said. “You got to wait certain times to eat, you got to clean up certain times. You got so many different people coming in and out of the shelters.”
Gilvens said a majority of what he receives from people driving by, whether it be food, money or clothes, he usually gives it away to other people living on the streets.
When temperatures hit below 35 degrees, Operation White Flag goes into effect, which means shelters open their doors for more people to get them out of the cold.
