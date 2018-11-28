Ethics probe launched against city employee under criminal investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The list of investigations has gotten longer for a city employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Carpenter's Union.
In October, WAVE 3 News revealed Robin Bishop, a city employee with the ability to write citations, was under a federal investigations by the Department of Labor in an exclusive investigation. And now, WAVE 3 News has learned, Bishop is under an ethics investigation by the city as well. That, according to sources, was filed after the story aired in October.
The city declined to talk about the nature of the allegations. In the meantime, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office told us they are still reviewing bishop’s case to see if charges will be filed.
In 2017, Bishop was accused of stealing about $15,000 from the Carpenter’s Union Local 2501. WAVE 3 News obtained a letter signed by Bishop promising to pay the money back. That however, didn't happen. Then the Department of Labor opened a case of their own.
The city was made aware of the allegations, and the letter promising to pay back the money in June, 2018. Bishop was never reassigned from his duties. According to the spokesperson for Public Works, Bishop continues to work for the city in his full capacity which includes writing citations and representing the city during hearings.
Bishop's personnel record also showed he'd been suspended for 29 days in 2015 after he flashed a resident an unexecuted warrant on his laptop, and lied to LMPD about the warrant being completed as well in order to gain entry into his home.
