Family says son accidentally killed by driver would want to comfort her

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One Louisville family hopes their greatest loss of a son and a brother brings hope for this holiday season.
“He was an amazing young man, and I’m going to miss him,” James Zeman said of his son, 20-year-old James Brendon Zeman.
Brendon was killed Saturday night when police said he was hit while walking in the road, shortly after he had his own car accident. Investigators said his car slid off the road in the 12000 block of Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown for an unknown reason.
The driver who hit him told police she thought she had hit a deer. She pulled over after the crash and called police after noticing a piece of Brendon’s clothing on her vehicle.
Brendon’s family said he lived his young life with a giving spirit like every day was Christmas. They can only hope that inspires others to do the same.
“He played a lot of music, that was Brendon,” his sister, Ana Zeman, remembered.
A passion for music and the outdoors is probably why Brendon loved his Highlands neighborhood so much.
The manager at the Highlands Panera, where he worked, said they loved him right back.
The news that he was hit and killed Saturday night by a car didn’t seem real to friends and family.
“Nobody really ever prepares themselves for that phone call,” Ana Zeman said.
James Zeman added, “I kept calling his phone, and calling his phone, and the coroner answered his phone about 2 a.m.”
Brendon left a friend’s home in Jeffersontown to meet his girlfriend, when police said his car went off an extremely dark area of Taylorsville Road. His car was found with the windows down.
“His defrost was on full blast,” his father said. “I’m assuming his window was fogging up.”
Brendon’s father said his wiper blades needed to be changed. They believe he tried to walk to a nearby gas station after the crash when a woman accidentally hit him with her car.
They’re certain Brendon would feel terrible for her.
“Any one of us could have been in the same position,” James Zeman said of the driver.
Bendon’s sister added, “I just want to be there for her.”
Brendon’s family is inspired by his daily giving ways -- from letting friends stay at the family home when they couldn’t pay their water bill, to giving others his Christmas money.
His father had a Christmas memory of his son doing just that.
“He said dad, I’m so sorry I don’t have any money to get you a present,” his father remembered. “I said son, I don’t need anything from you.”
He teared up as he finished, “He scrounged quarters together and he bought me a tool box because I have tools everywhere. That’s the type of young man he was.”
The family hopes talking about Brendon encourages other people to give back outside the holidays.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Community Center in Valley Station where Brendon grew up.
The dress? Come as Brendon would -- no suit and tie, he loved wearing flannel pjs or sweat pants.
