Ford to eliminate shift at Louisville Assembly Plant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Ford officials announced Wednesday they will eliminate a shift starting in spring of 2019.
The shift that will be eliminated will be the C-crew at the Louisville Assembly Plant, reducing the number of shifts to two.
According Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker, “Ford is adding more than 500 jobs at Kentucky Truck Plant and moving approximately that same number of jobs from Louisville Assembly Plant to nearby KTP to increase Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator production by 20 percent.”
The move is to help Ford meet customer demand for full size SUVs and trucks.
Felker said all full-time hourly employees affected will be offered jobs at another Ford plant.
