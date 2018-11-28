FORECAST: Warming back above freezing today

ALERT DAY: Saturday 12/1
ALERTS: Few slick spots south this morning; Gusty winds, heavy rain, strong t-storms possible toward the weekend
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Still a few snow showers hanging on tight to our south. Just a few flurries flying elsewhere.
The wind direction is slowly shifting this morning which will end the snow shower craze. This will also allow for some sun breaks at times this morning into early afternoon. Unfortunately, more clouds will roll in this afternoon to bring back the overcast skies.
A warm front will then start its approach tonight while most are sleeping. It may touch off some flurries across southern Indiana this evening as it gets closer.
More interesting will be the morning rush on Thursday when the warm air surge will go over our cold ground. There remains a narrow window for freezing drizzle for a few hours with timing the main concern rather than the amount. We will monitor that.
It will warm to plain rain fairly quick Thursday morning. We then set the stage for waves of showers into Friday with the heaviest of rain expected Saturday morning along with strong wind gusts. I am still seeing signs of a dry period in the afternoon Saturday which may allow us to approach record warmth. The downside is a line of t-storms may develop in reaction to that with severe wind gusts on the table. An Alert Day is out for this potential and we will continue to evaluate. Winter returns next week.
FORECAST
TODAY: Flurries end, some sun breaks before clouds again later; HIGH: 37°
TONIGHT: Flurries possible (10%); LOW: 30°
THURSDAY: AM commute freezing drizzle possible (20%); Otherwise warmer with rain showers (40%); HIGH: 48°
IN THE APP
- Hourly Forecast, updated often
- Alert Day: Heavy rain/strong winds possible Saturday
- 10 Day Outlook: More snow chances
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.