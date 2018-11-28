FORECAST: Warming back above freezing today

It will warm to plain rain fairly quick Thursday morning. We then set the stage for waves of showers into Friday with the heaviest of rain expected Saturday morning along with strong wind gusts. I am still seeing signs of a dry period in the afternoon Saturday which may allow us to approach record warmth. The downside is a line of t-storms may develop in reaction to that with severe wind gusts on the table. An Alert Day is out for this potential and we will continue to evaluate. Winter returns next week.