Group seeks to turn retreat center into substance abuse treatment facility in Clark County

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A retreat and conference center near Henryville, IN could become a substance abuse treatment center.
A proposal to transform Wooded Glen into an inpatient facility is working its way through Clark County.
Wooded Glen would become a full-time care center, licensed by the state for those with insurance, according to a spokesperson for Summit BHC. What they’re proposing at Wooded Glen would not be a methadone clinic.
Summit BHC wants to create a 20 to 45 day inpatient treatment facility to help those that need to detox or get the treatment they need for substance abuse. Outpatient counseling would also be a possibility.
“It’s there, we have the overdose deaths and emergency room visits to prove it," Nancy Woodworth-Hill, Clark County CARES facilitator, said.
Through CARES, the community advocacy group, Woodworth-Hill often deals with the impact of addiction every day.
Some residents who live near Wooded Glen said they’re concerned about the possibility of the treatment center moving in, and worried about the presence of drugs in their own communities. For those residents who don’t want drug use in their own backyard, Woodworth-Hill said it’s already here.
“I’d really rather have an individual in treatment, someone who’s watching out and working with them, than just have them in the community," Woodworth-Hill said. “Because addiction is in our community. It’s there. It’s not going to go away.”
The new facility still needs approval on a few levels from the county. The property is zoned B2, which would clear them for this, according to Clark County Planning and Zoning Executive Director Stacia Franklin. However, they will still need a covenant change to allow it to move forward. That change is needed, Franklin said, because when Wooded Glen was originally approved it was only for the retreat and conference center designation. This treatment center would change that.
The county commissioners will consider this to allow Wooded Glen to transition into the treatment facility. Then, Franklin said, the matter will go to zoning appeals within the county for their approval. Once there, residents will be allowed to voice support for or concerns about the possible substance abuse treatment center.
“It’s not a done deal after one meeting,” Franklin said. “It has many phases that it has to go through and it’s put in place so that the county and the residents can come to an agreement.”
Franklin said it’s likely nothing will be final until zoning appeals takes this up in 2019. That meeting will be advertised to the public and people will be able to attend and speak about the project and hear from the project developers about why they’re looking at this spot.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said more treatment options could be a benefit in the region. He shared the following statement:
Woodworth-Hill said the addition of more treatment centers are needed. She believes this could do a lot of good for people struggling with addiction.
“When a person is ready, they’re ready, so the more treatment beds we can get, the better,” Woodworth-Hill said. “Some of the challenges with treatment is getting access. So if a person doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have access to some kind of treatment locally, it can be a huge challenge in a family."
Summit BHC will host a town hall meeting to answer questions from people in the community about the proposed treatment center. That meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 4 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Wooded Glen, located on 2602 Hebron Church Road in Henryville inside the Fossil Creek Conference Center.
