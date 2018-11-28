Jeff Brohm staying at Purdue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jeff Brohm will not be Louisville’s next football coach.
WAVE 3 News obtained a statement on behalf of Brohm at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The statement is below in its entirety:
”This has been a very difficult and emotional decision for me and my family. We are extremely happy at Purdue and thankful for the opportunity to lead this program. After intense and thorough discussion, I believe it is important to finish the building process we have begun and honor the commitment I made to our football program, players, and recruits. While going home was very appealing and meaningful to me, the timing was not ideal. I believe that remaining at Purdue is the right thing to do, and I am excited for the challenges ahead. I want to thank the University of Louisville and Vince Tyra for reaching out and expressing their interest in me. As a former Cardinal player and coach, I want nothing but the best for the University of Louisville. Under the leadership of President Neeli Bendapudi and Vince Tyra, the future of the university is in great hands. I also want to all Cardinal fans for their support over the years.”
Brohm’s strong ties to Louisville led many to believe he was the top candidate for the job long before Bobby Petrino was fired this month, but he decided to stay at Purdue, where he’s spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Boilermakers.
He was born in Louisville in 1971, starred at Trinity High School and won the Kentucky Mr. Football Award in 1988 while leading the Shamrocks to a state championship.
He went on to play quarterback at UofL from 1989-1993, and became a part of the Louisville Ring of Honor in 2006. Brohm’s two brothers, Greg and Brian, also played football at UofL, and their sister, Kim Brohm, played three sports at local Spalding University. Their father, Oscar Brohm, also played quarterback for the Cards in the late 1960s.
Purdue is 13-12 under Brohm the last two years, having gone 7-6 last year and won the Foster Farms Bowl. The Boilermakers beat instate rival Indiana last week to improve to 6-6 and earn another bowl berth. Last month, Purdue destroyed high-flying Ohio State on national television, giving Brohm some negotiating leverage should he have needed it.
UofL athletic director Vince Tyra also issued a statement following Brohm’s announcement:
"While Jeff and I had a terrific conversation about the future of the University of Louisville football program and how he could play a role in our success, it was clear that his heart and mind were still with fulfilling his commitment to Purdue. As a Cardinal alumnus, Jeff has accomplished a great deal as a player and as a coach. We wish him the best going forward except when we may meet on the field of play. We will continue our parallel path to determine the next successful leader of our football program. I’m confident in our process and making a final decision in the near term.”
