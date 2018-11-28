Jeffersonville man faces 27 counts of child molestation

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man is accused of molesting 20 children.
Michael Begin, 19, allegedly assaulted children as young as four years old.
Begin appeared in court Wednesday for his newest charge.
Wednesday morning Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull added a new molestation charge from a 6-year-old who came forward in June. She said Begin touched her private parts on a slide at the YMCA. That brings his child molestation charges against him to 27.
Court documents allege Begin started sexually assaulting 20 kids between the ages of four and six back in 2016. The incidents allegedly happened while he worked at Thomas Jefferson Elementary and the YMCA in Jeffersonville. "We have continually and regularly discovered new victims,” Mull said.
Mull said Begin must be held responsible for all of his actions. "It's imperative that Mr. Begin be held accountable and serve a lengthy sentence,” Mull said. “It's what I expect, what the community expects and what the victims expect.”
Begin's lawyer, Jennifer Cullotta, said they are going to handle this new charge just like the others. "Trying to solve this matter as justly as possible and as quickly as possible,” Cullotta said. If convicted, Begin could face more than 200 years in prison for the multiple level 3 and level 4 felonies he is charged with.
"You can't expect to molest this many children and not get sent to prison for a very long time,” Mull said. For the sake of the victims Mull said he would be open to avoiding a trial if an appropriate sentence is offered so that the victims get what they deserve. "They want justice and they want it quickly,” Mull said. Mull said it’s unlikely Begin would serve a 200 year sentence because of Begin and the victims ages. Mull said he wouldn't be surprised if more victims came forward in this case.
