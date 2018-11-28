Jeffersonville’s Promise to give free college tuition to Jeff High grads

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A new program and promise from the City of Jeffersonville will pay for the tuition for Jeffersonville High School graduates to get their two-year degree from Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg.
The program, called Jeffersonville's Promise, was announced Wednesday by city and school leaders.
"If you want to go to college, we're going to make that happen and it's not going to cost you a dime," said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore.
Moore said the city has added 7,000 new jobs in the past seven years. With continued growth expected for the city, they need a trained, educated workforce. Ivy Tech Chancellor Travis Haire said this investment in kids now will provide those benefits to the community later while lifting that financial burden for families.
"It really is life changing for the students at Jeffersonville High School," Haire said. "We're so excited."
Students who graduate from Jeffersonville High School class of 2019 and after with a GPA of 2.0 or higher. They'll also need to complete the FAFSA and maintain a 2.5 GPA or higher while enrolled at Ivy Tech and must enroll for classes the summer, fall or spring semester after they've graduated.
Students will be eligible to take up this new offer from the city by next fall and Ivy Tech leaders say they're ready for the influx in students in their programs.
The offer as part of Jeffersonville's Promise will be available for students in perpetuity. The program will be paid for through revenues collected through a $750,000 TIF investment from the city.
Students who attend the Greater Clark County School District are able to transfer to Jeffersonville High School, if they choose. Superintendent Andrew Melin said they're ready to accept more students from other schools in the county and families who move to Jeffersonville to take them up on this offer. Melin said he hopes to see other communities follow Jeffersonville's example and invest in the future of students.
