Kenneth Betts expected to plead guilty in LMPD Explorer case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former LMPD officer said he wants to plead guilty to charges related to the department’s Youth Explorer Program child sex abuse scandal.
Several alleged victims have claimed they were sexually abused by Kenneth Betts and another former officer, Brandon Wood.
Betts was recently indicted on seven counts -- three counts of enticement, one count of attempted enticement, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of transfer of prohibited material to an underage individual.
“The penalty range for these counts (goes) from a mandatory minimum on the low end to up to 20 years in federal prison,” U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman said this month.
Betts served as a mentor in the Explorer Program, designed for youth who wished to be police officers later in life.
Betts' attorney filed a motion Wednesday to change his plea to guilty. It’s unclear to which charges Betts will plead guilty.
The hearing for that motion is scheduled for Dec. 6.
