Kentucky Colonels donation to aid Boys and Girls Haven fire victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An emergency $10,000 grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels will aid the 16 young adults from Boys and Girls Haven of Louisville who were displaced by a fire.
The fire, which happened early Tuesday, destroyed its apartment building used by the Independent Living Program for young adult between the ages of 17 and 21 living in foster care.
“These young adults have unfortunately lost everything," said Sherry Crose, HOKC Executive Director, in a statement announcing the grant. "We are thankful our organization can quickly offer some aid. We have a rich history of assisting Boys and Girls Haven so it can help improve the lives of our Commonwealth’s youth in need."
Boys and Girls Haven program assists young adults who have aged out of the foster care system. The program provides assistance on multiple levels.
Louisville Fire and Rescue says the cause of the fire was food left cooking on a kitchen stove. There were no injuries to the 16 young adults or their supervisors who lived in the building.
The building's residents are currently living in the gym of the Boys and Girls Haven’s main facility on Goldsmith Lane.
