LMAS helps stray cat burned by car engine

WARNING: Some of the images in this story are graphic.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A cat’s injuries are a reminder to check under the hood of your car before starting it during these cold winter days.
Earlier in November, a stray cat was severely burned from an engine when she took refuge under a car’s hood, Louisville Metro Animal Services said.
LMAS said a man started his car and saw fur flying everywhere, so he turned it off to investigate.
The stray cat was skinned on one side of her back from the hot engine and had multiple cuts on her nose.
LMAS took in the cat, which they named Irene. She needed emergency medical treatment for her burns. A veterinarian had to remove one of her eyes, as well.
The one-year-old cat has spent the last two weeks recovering and is now ready for adoption at Animal House Adoption Center. Irene does not have an adoption fee. Applications are being accepted in-person and online.
Find more information about Irene or look at other adoptable pets by clicking or tapping here.
Drivers should check under their car hoods and bang on the sides of their cars to scare away stray animals when it’s cold.
People who find stray pets without appropriate shelter during the winter should call animal control at 502-473-PETS, or by calling MetroCall at 311.
