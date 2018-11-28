Man arrested in theft of $50K in coins

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with stealing $50,000 in coins from a Jeffersontown business.
Matthew W. Rucker, 34, was arrested November 26 at the hawthorn Suites at 11762 Commonwealth Drive.
Jeffersontown police say the 100 boxes of change, each containing $500 in coins, were taken from the back of a vehicle.
After Rucker waived his rights and agreed to speak with detectives, he admitted to taking the change. Police say part of the money was recovered.
Rucker is charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but under $1 million, trafficking in meth and heroin, possession of a handgun by a felon and receiving a stolen firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning at the Louisville Metro Corrections courtroom.
