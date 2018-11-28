McMahon Leads Cards to Upset of #9 Michigan State in OT Thriller

Huge moment in the game, while battling for a rebound, MSU starting point guard, Cassius Winston fouled out with 4:01 to play, but after Agau missed the front end of a one and one, Langford gave the Sparans the lead at 62-61. Their first lead since the 15:33 mark of the first half. That lead was short lived as McMahon drained his fourth three pointer of the game to give the Cards the lead at 64-62. Langford tied the game at 64, and the Spartans regained the lead on Foster Loyer’s jumper. After two McMahon free throws tied the game at 66, Agau was whistled for his fifth foul. Nick Ward made 1-2 free throws giving MSU a 67-66 lead. After a missed three by Williams, Cunningham was fouled with 13 seconds left. He made the first, but missed the second. The Spartans came down with the rebound, and Williams was called for third foul sending Kenny Goins to the line for a one and one. He missed the front end, but McMahons heave at the buzzer was short sending the game to overtime tied at 67.